Three Turkish soldiers killed in Iraq

ISTANBUL: Three Turkish soldiers serving in northern Iraq as part of operations against Kurdish militants were killed on Tuesday, the defence ministry announced.
Another four soldiers were wounded during fighting, said the ministry statement, which did not say where the clash took place. Turkey’s official news agency Anadolu said the Turkish soldiers had clashed with fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara and its western allies say is a terrorist organisation.
The PKK has training camps and bases in autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan and has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, a conflict that has killed 40,000 people, many of them civilians.
