Tahir Ashrafi

Tuesday May 24, 2022
National

By APP
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has appealed to the Pakistanis, residing in the Middle East, to stay away from the national politics, requesting to follow the laws of their respective countries.

