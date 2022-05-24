NIH alerts health authorities against Monkeypox

Islamabad: The recent surge in cases of Monkeypox in non-endemic countries, where 92 confirmed and 28 suspected cases have been reported so far, has prompted the National Institute of Health (NIH) to issue a high alert to the national and provincial health authorities and stakeholders, especially the Central Health Establishment, to keep an eye on any suspected cases for prompt response.

The advisory, which was issued on Monday, refers to the need for timely detection and notification of cases for implementation of preventive measures. All public and private hospitals have also been advised to ensure readiness for isolation and treatment.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus. Although natural reservoir of monkeypox remains unknown, African rodents and non-human primates (like monkeys) may harbour the virus and infect people. Symptoms begin

with fever, headache, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, and tiredness.

The patient develops a rash within 1 to 3 days after fever, often beginning on the face before spreading to other parts of the body. Lesions progress through states before falling off. The incubation period is usually 7-14 days but can range from 5-21 days. The illness typically lasts for 2-4 weeks.