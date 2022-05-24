CTD wants caution against sensitive cases reporting

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday asked the media to be careful while reporting about sensitive cases as it can harm the process of investigation and benefit the culprits.
A handout issued by the CTD about some recent reports in media and social media about sensitive cases said this had harmed the investigation in the past and should be avoided. Some social media reports on Monday said progress had been made in the case of the murder of station house officer Shakeel Khan who was martyred a few days back while on his way to the office. The reports also mentioned the name and details of the accused.
“Such reports can be a hurdle to the elimination of terrorism and busting the gangs,” stated the report. Police are investigating the last three terror incidents in Peshawar from all angles to find any lead that may help bust the gangs behind the increasing attacks.
Some reports suggested there were few similarities between the attack on the station house officer of Shahpur, Shakeel Khan, and another attack on the officials of the Intelligence Bureau.
