Spanish sisters murder case: All accused, including brother, arrested, claim police

The police claimed to have arrested all the accused, including the mastermind, involved in the murder of Spanish sisters, identified as Aneesa Abbas and Arooj Abbas, within 48 hours, who confessed to the crime.

The police said the two Spanish sisters had returned to Pakistan from Spain on May 19 and were killed on May 20. The police further added that the women were married to their cousins a year ago and now they wanted divorce from their husbands and wanted to marry someone else in Spain.

The police said the women were pressurised by their husbands to help them immigrate to Spain but the women refused to comply with their husbands’ demand and later they were tortured and killed.