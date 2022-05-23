Buzdar sends legal notice to Aun

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sent a Rs500 million legal notice to Aun Chaudhry on Sunday. The notice states that Aun Chaudhry had made baseless allegations against him in a TV programme. “Aun Chaudhry should apologize for the baseless allegations or face legal action. In case of not withdrawing the allegations and non-apology, a claim of Rs500 million would be filed,” it added.