Monday May 23, 2022
World

Shanghai resumes transport

By AFP
May 23, 2022

Beijing: Shanghai partially restarted public transport on Sunday, signaling a gradual reopening after nearly two months sealed off from the outside world. China’s largest city has been almost entirely locked down since April, when it became the epicentre of the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

