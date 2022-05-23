Shanghai resumes transport

Beijing: Shanghai partially restarted public transport on Sunday, signaling a gradual reopening after nearly two months sealed off from the outside world. China’s largest city has been almost entirely locked down since April, when it became the epicentre of the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.
Durban, South Africa: Heavy rains lashed South Africa, forcing around 500 people to flee their homes on the east...
Sunamganj , Bangladesh: North-east Bangladesh’s worst floods in nearly 20 years began receding on Sunday, but rescue...
Tehran: Gunmen shot dead a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday in the east of the capital Tehran, state...
Dushanbe, Tajikistan: A rival of Tajikistan’s authoritarian government was killed in the ex-Soviet country’s...
Coventry, United Kingdom: Corgi dogs, horses and swans are all being put through their paces in a historic warehouse...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Six Palestinians were sentenced on Sunday to an additional five years in jail for a 2021 escape...
Comments