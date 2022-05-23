Rich Lebanese buy ‘island passports’ as crisis bites

Beirut: Fearing visa hassles could cost him his job in Dubai while an economic collapse had dashed any homecoming options, Lebanese executive Jad splurged around $135,000 on a new citizenship for himself and his wife.
Within a month of making the payment last year, the 43-year-old businessman received a small package in his mailbox. Inside were two navy blue passports from the Caribbean island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis -- his ticket to visa-free access to more than 150 countries, including in Europe.
This was a major upgrade from the Lebanese passport, which is ranked among the worst in the world and has become nearly impossible to renew because the cash-strapped state is running out of stocks.
Durban, South Africa: Heavy rains lashed South Africa, forcing around 500 people to flee their homes on the east...
Beijing: Shanghai partially restarted public transport on Sunday, signaling a gradual reopening after nearly two...
Sunamganj , Bangladesh: North-east Bangladesh’s worst floods in nearly 20 years began receding on Sunday, but rescue...
Tehran: Gunmen shot dead a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday in the east of the capital Tehran, state...
Dushanbe, Tajikistan: A rival of Tajikistan’s authoritarian government was killed in the ex-Soviet country’s...
Coventry, United Kingdom: Corgi dogs, horses and swans are all being put through their paces in a historic warehouse...
Comments