 
close
Monday May 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Syria amnesty

By AFP
May 23, 2022

Damascus: UN special envoy Geir Pedersen on Sunday welcomed a general amnesty aimed at freeing thousands of Syrians convicted on terrorism charges. President Bashar al-Assad has decreed several amnesties during the country’s devastating 11-year war, but the latest in April was the most comprehensive related to terrorism charges since the conflict began, rights activists said.

Comments