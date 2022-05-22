 
Sunday May 22, 2022
Newspost

Watch your language

May 22, 2022

It is time someone informed our former prime minister that it is simply reprehensible to show your followers that the only way to counter a woman’s point of view, whether in politics or in journalism, is to sexualize her existence.

Mariam Khan

Lahore

