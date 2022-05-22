Watch your language

The most recent decisions by the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding dissident members of...
It is quite sad to know that a delegate of Pakistani-Americans has visited Israel. These officials should not have...
It would have been a magnanimous gesture of Imran Khan to acknowledge the positive attitude of Bilawal who defended...
When countries are at war, only weapon sellers win. No country wins any wars; only private weapon manufacturing...
This refers to the news report, ‘SC can’t oversee prosecution depts: ex-AGP’ . In our country where political...
The world’s largest pine nut forest that is located in Balochistan’s Sherani district has caught fire that has...
