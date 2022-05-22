 
Sunday May 22, 2022
Condemnable act

May 22, 2022

It is quite sad to know that a delegate of Pakistani-Americans has visited Israel. These officials should not have violated the official policy of Pakistan. The country doesn’t recognize Israel as an independent state because of its occupation of Palestinian land.

Israeli atrocities against the Palestine people are condemnable. Such a visit should not have happened.

Lt Col (r) Aizaz Haider

Lahore

