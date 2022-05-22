24 caught cheating on fifth day of SSC exams

On the fifth day of the Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations 2022, the vigilance teams of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) caught 24 students using unfair means to solve their papers at different exam centres on Saturday.
According to a statement issued by the BSEK, the teams also caught mobile phones from students at different examination centres. As many as 14 candidates were caught cheating at the Rose Packer Grammar Secondary School in FB Area, two at the Government Boys Secondary School Area in Korangi, two at the Al Saqib Public School in Nazimabad, three at Government Boys Secondary School New Karachi and one at Sitara Haideri Government Boys Secondary School in New Karachi.
The board officials had registered cases against the students in the complaint cell of the board, and the candidates would be provided a fair chance to defend themselves during the hearing of their cases.
Speakers at an event on Saturday paid rich tributes to the families of political activists who were imprisoned during...
At least seven people, including three women, were detained after workers and supporters of the Muttahida Qaumi...
The National Forum for Environment and Health has expressed concern over felling of hundreds of fully grown trees in...
The Sindh High Court has issued contempt of court notices to the last chief secretary and the irrigation secretary...
Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 10 outlaws during raids in various areas of the city.SSP West Farrukh Raza...
A property dealer was shot dead in an act of targeted killing in Malir on Saturday.Police said that the incident took...
Comments