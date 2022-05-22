24 caught cheating on fifth day of SSC exams

On the fifth day of the Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations 2022, the vigilance teams of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) caught 24 students using unfair means to solve their papers at different exam centres on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the BSEK, the teams also caught mobile phones from students at different examination centres. As many as 14 candidates were caught cheating at the Rose Packer Grammar Secondary School in FB Area, two at the Government Boys Secondary School Area in Korangi, two at the Al Saqib Public School in Nazimabad, three at Government Boys Secondary School New Karachi and one at Sitara Haideri Government Boys Secondary School in New Karachi.

The board officials had registered cases against the students in the complaint cell of the board, and the candidates would be provided a fair chance to defend themselves during the hearing of their cases.