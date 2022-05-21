Graduation ceremony of English Works Programme held at NUML

Islamabad : The graduation ceremony of the six-month English Works Programme was held at

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here.

NUML Director-General Brigadier Syed Nadir Ali presided over the ceremony and the Minister Counselor for Public Affairs of the US Embassy, Raymond Castillo graced the occasion as chief guest.

The country head of the Regional English Language Office of the US Embassy in Pakistan Dr. Kelli Odhuu and Country Programme Director Syed Rashid Naqvi also attended the ceremony.

NUML Pro-Rector (Academics) and Director Instructions of the English Works Programme Professor Doctor Muhammad Safeer Awan welcomed the guests and gave an overview of the Programme.

The English Works Programme started in October 2021 with an objective to polish the communication and presentation skills of 100 students, based on critical thinking and an aptitude in intercultural competence and respect for international values of human rights, civil liberties, and integration and inclusivity for marginalised communities.

A specialised two-week Tech Camp was also arranged in which experts like the Tech-Guru Hisham Sarwar and many others exposed these 100 students in the 21st-century trends of freelancing, online businesses, and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Safeer Awan focused particularly upon the initiative of these 100 students where they invited 35 more students from different marginalised communities of Pakistan like Hindus, Christians, and Sikhs for a 4-day of training to transfer to their peers what they learned over their six months with the English Works programme. The training was planned, organised, and delivered entirely by the English Works students and proved a success.

NUML Director-General Brigadir Syed Nadir Ali awarded Graduation Certificates to English Works teachers and students.