Two arrested for blackmailing university students

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime unit has arrested a student and a clerk of Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, over blackmailing the female students after recording their indecent videos, Geo News reported.

According to the officials, both the accused, identified as clerk Manawwar and student Abu Bakr, were arrested after the university administration had received various complaints from female students of being blackmailed.