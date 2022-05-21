Two arrested for blackmailing university students

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime unit has arrested a student and a clerk of Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, over blackmailing the female students after recording their indecent videos, Geo News reported.
According to the officials, both the accused, identified as clerk Manawwar and student Abu Bakr, were arrested after the university administration had received various complaints from female students of being blackmailed.
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial president Pervez Khattak hoped on Friday his party chief Imran Khan...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to the Ministry of Energy, Sindh government, KE and others on a...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman has said the fire ravaging the Sherani district of...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Parliamentarian Javed Latif, on the floor of the National Assembly on Friday,...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court suspended an administrative order of Inspector General of Sindh Police taken in the...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday said the much-anticipated talks...
Comments