Govt issues posting plan for promoted officers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has retained services of officers of various cadres in their existing positions after their promotion to BPS-21 and BPS-22 grades.

According to the posting plan decided by the High-Powered Selection Board (HPSB), Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr Syed Tauqir Shah, Inspector General of Police Punjab Sardar Ali Khan, IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari, IGP Balochistan Mohsin Hasan Butt, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Dr Asim Ahmad, Additional Secretary to Prime Minister Office Sara Saeed, Registrar Supreme Court Khawaja Jawad Paul and Secretary Federal Public Service Commission Syed Hussain Mehdi would continue in their present slots. Additional Secretary to President Waqar Ahmad has been appointed secretary to the president.

A notification of 47 officers for their elevation to BPS-22 grade and postings was issued on Friday since they were promoted on Wednesday and Thursday in the HPSB’s consecutive meetings.

The services of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officer Dr Rashid Mansoor, who was serving the federal government, have been placed at the disposal of the Punjab government. Dr Syed Tauqeer Shah will serve the federal government as PSPM. Dr Ismat Tahera has been appointed secretary of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Additional Secretary Economic Affairs Syed Zulfikar Haider (PAS) has been made special secretary of the ministry of petroleum.

Additional Secretary to President Bushra Aman has been posted as executive director of National Institute of Population Studies. Navid Alauddin will continue as DG National Archive. The post has been upgraded for the BPS-22 grade. Additional Secretary Incharge of ministry of finance Hamid Yaqoob has been appointed secretary Finance. Additional secretary of ministry of industry and production Dr Iftikhar Ali Shalwani (PAS) has been transferred as special secretary Health. Additional secretary of ministry of industry Syed Zafar Ali Shah has been made secretary Planning Division.

Registrar Islamabad High Court Farhan Aziz Khawaja will continue in the same office. Additional Secretary Incharge of ministry for alleviation of poverty Dr Fakhar Alam Irfan has been made secretary of the same division.

Capt (retd) Saif Anjum has been appointed special secretary Interior. His services have been placed at the disposal of the federal government from Punjab. Azad Kashmir Chief Secretary Usman Chacharr will continue in his present posting. Aizaz Saleem Dar, who was additional secretary Cabinet Division, has been appointed as special secretary in the same division. Additional secretary Finance Division Naveed Ahmad Sheikh has been transferred as special secretary Communications.

Additional secretary Finance Imdadullah Bosal has been appointed special secretary Finance. Aftab Ahmad Khan Pathan, managing director National Police Foundation, will continue in his incumbent slot. Mahmood Alam Mehsood, Amir Ali Malik of Police Services and Senior Joint Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Taha Hussain have been made members of Prime Minister Inspection Commission (PMIC). Salahuddin will continue as commandant FC. Additional secretary Establishment Mirza Nasiruddin has been made special secretary Establishment Division.