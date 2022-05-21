After taking oath, will dissolve PA if Imran asked: Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that he is Imran Khan’s candidate and will dissolve the assembly in half an hour after taking the oath, if he asks him.
In a statement, he said he was very happy with the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan to de-seat 25 dissident Members of the Punjab Assembly. “I congratulate the Election Commission of Pakistan on its decision. It is a victory for the truth and justice,” he added.
MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday performed the ground-breaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II.The 80km long...
ISLAMABAD: In a recent development, Islamabad and Beijing have agreed upon the return of Pakistani students to Chinese...
LAHORE: The court will hear the money-laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz,...
Asad said Imran Khan was waging jihad to cleanse politics of filth like buying and selling of conscience to make money...
The court accepted the pleas for hearing and issued notices to the parties — seeking their reply — for May 25
KHAR: The police on Friday arrested 28 accused a day after a mob stormed the Nawagai Police Station and killed a...
