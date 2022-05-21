After taking oath, will dissolve PA if Imran asked: Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that he is Imran Khan’s candidate and will dissolve the assembly in half an hour after taking the oath, if he asks him.

In a statement, he said he was very happy with the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan to de-seat 25 dissident Members of the Punjab Assembly. “I congratulate the Election Commission of Pakistan on its decision. It is a victory for the truth and justice,” he added.