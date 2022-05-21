Foolproof security of foreigners top priority: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that foolproof security of all sensitive installations including foreign nationals especially Chinese residents, experts and investors, consulate offices and staff is the top priority of Punjab Police.

IG Punjab directed that the teams of Special Protection Unit should perform their duties of security of foreign nationals including sensitive places, government offices with utmost diligence, commitment and high alert.

He issued these instructions to the officers while presiding over an important meeting of the Special Protection Unit regarding security arrangements for foreign nationals at the Central Police Office on Friday. The meeting reviewed in detail the security arrangements of Chinese experts, foreign nationals and sensitive installations.

Additional IG Operations Punjab Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and DIG SPU Munir Ahmad Zia and other officers attended the meeting. During the meeting, Additional IG Operations Punjab Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan briefed about the measures being taken for the security of foreign nationals.

Rao Sardar directed that implementation of SOPs issued by the Home Department regarding security of foreign nationals should be ensured in all cases. He said that the process of registration of data of foreign nationals at SPU desks at airports should be regularly reviewed and the process of registration of foreign nationals working in the private sector especially Chinese should be ensured.

IGP stressed upon taking every possible steps for security purpose. He directed that the security arrangements at the residences and working sites of Chinese nationals, experts and investors be reviewed and the process of monitoring private companies providing helping staff to foreign nationals be continued. Rao Sardar said that all RPOs and DPOs including CCPO Lahore should further improve the security arrangements of foreign nationals under personal supervision and there should be no reduction in provision of resources and facilities required for discharge of duties to SPU personnel.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of acid throwing on two women and a girl of the same family in Bahadur Shah police station area in Sahiwal and demanded a report from RPO Sahiwal. IG Punjab ordered DPO Sahiwal to arrest the accused as soon as possible and take strict legal action. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the incidents of acid attack on women are not acceptable in any case. DPO Sahiwal has been directed to keep close coordination with affected women and spare no

efforts for ensuring justice.