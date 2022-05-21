CM orders supply of subsidised flour across province

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Friday chaired a meeting at his office about flour supply in the province and directed that supply of subsidised flour be ensured across Punjab.

MPAs Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Ch M Iqbal, Bilal Yasin, PMLN leader Atta Tarar, secretary and director food and others attended the meeting. The CM pointed out that a Rs160 decrease had been made in the price of 10-kg flour bag and supply of government wheat to flour mills had been started. A foolproof mechanism had been devised for supply of subsidised flour to market, he said and termed it an effort to lessen the difficulties of the masses. The government would also decrease prices of sugar and ghee and recommendations should be submitted without delay, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Friday said the incumbent government was making efforts to overcome public problems by decreasing flour price. He was talking with the Members Provincial Assembly Jugnu Mohsin, Bilal Asghar Warriach and Moawia Azam who called on him here. The chief minister said, "The focal point of our politics is service to humanity. "He added that the 10-kg flour bag would be available at Rs490 rupees, instead of Rs650, and steps were also being taken to reduce the prices of ghee and sugar.

The CM regretted that the price hike had broken the backbone of the common man during the four year tenure of Imran Niazi as the Imran-led government played havoc with the people. The one lacking concern for the people did not deserve to be a ruler, he added.

MPAs congratulated the chief minister for bringing a record decrease in flour price. Jugnu Mohsin said that a genuine relief was given to people while Bilal Asghar Warriach termed it an appreciable step.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz chaired a meeting at his office on Friday in which steps being taken for the prevention and treatment of dengue as well as cholera came under review. The CM emphasised that it was foremost priority to stop the spread of dengue and cholera in the province at every costs. He directed the concerned departments to do their duties in a proactive manner and no stone should be left unturned for the prevention of these diseases. He directed that committees be constituted at the lower tiers so that surveillance mechanism be improved. Hamza Shehbaz directed that implementation on the monitoring of standard operating procedures (SOPs) should also be carried out with continuity.

He warned the departments concerned to come into action as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The secretary health, in his briefing about the dengue and cholera diseases in the province informed that there were 101 confirmed dengue patients in Punjab. He further apprised that for the prevention of cholera, the process of chlorination and other proposals were reviewed. Member Punjab Assembly Kh Salman Rafique, Kh Imran Nazir, Secretary Finance, Secretary Health and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has removed Chairman Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Rawalpindi Dr Khalid Mahmood and Controller Shahenshah Babar Khan from their posts over examination paper leak issue and a notification has also been issued by the Education department. Shahenshah Babur Khan has been suspended under the PEEDA Act for being negligent while Nasir Mehmood Awan of Government Gordon College Rawalpindi has been given additional charge of the post of the controller (exam), said a handout issued here. Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal has been given additional charge for the post of chairman BISE Rawalpindi. A committee has been formed to inquire into the issue with UET’s Director of External Linkages Dr M Shafiq as its convener. DPI Colleges’ Director (Admin) Sahibzada Faisal Khurshid and FIA’s cyber crime expert will be the members of this committee. The committee would submit a report to the CM in seven days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Sargodha last night and enquired about the medical facilities of the patients in different wards. He also checked the CT scan report of a child patient namely Rehan, who was injured due to falling from the roof, and directed that he should not be discharged till the satisfaction of the attendants. The CM stopped to console a crying woman and asked her about the problem. She complained that her mother had passed away as she had not been attended to for two hours. Hamza Shehbaz extended heartfelt sympathy to the woman. 'I can't bring her back but I will bring justice to you;' he assured and prayed that may Allah grant patience to her. 'It is my duty to give you justice which I would do;' he stated and directed to hold an inquiry for taking action against the negligent doctor. Provision of justice is my responsibility, which would be fulfilled, he further said. The death of the patient, due to alleged negligence of the doctor, is very sad and unbearable, said Hamza.

The CM expressed his indignation over it and reprimanded the MS and the doctor-in-charge. Death is inevitable but doctors must try to save the patients, he emphasised. Every patient should be timely treated and patient-care should be the top priority of doctors and paramedics. Any negligence would not be tolerated, he warned.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Friday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior politician Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali. In his condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.