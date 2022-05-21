Imran Khan fooling nation with slogans against ‘US slavery’, says Mustafa Kamal

After getting ousted from the government through a no-confidence motion, former prime minister Imran Khan has come up with another misleading slogan of ‘freeing Pakistan from the US slavery’ after the utter failure of his so-called ‘Tabdeeli’ slogan and ‘Naya Pakistan’ narrative during his government.

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said this on Friday while speaking at a party event in which a large number of women from District East announced their joining of the PSP.

“Khan is shamelessly misleading the entire nation,” Kamal said, adding that the former prime minister had proved himself a hypocrite by failing to pursue the case of lifetime imprisoned Dr Aafia Siddiqui in the United States. “Had he brought Aafia Siddiqui with him on his return from a tour of the United States, perhaps the nation today would have believed his statements [against US slavery].”

When the war in Afghanistan ended, Afghanistan got its prisoners released from the US custody and the US got released its prisoners from the Afghan government, the PSP chief said. “However, Ms. Siddiqui could not be freed from the US imprisonment because Imran Khan, known for his false ‘Absolutely Not’ slogan, was receiving praises from Donald Trump for the contribution of Pakistan to the war on terror during his visit to the United States.”

Kamal said that inside the country, the former PM was fooling the nation by chanting the slogan of independence from America. With the help of the US, India annexed Kashmir a few days after Khan's visit to the US, he said. “Kashmir was completely locked down, the world got panicked because two nuclear powers would come face to face. But Imran Khan made a mockery of Pakistan by responding to the Indian occupation of Kashmir by asking the nation to jam traffic for half an hour in his own country.”

The PSP chief had also berated the former PM last Sunday in a major women-only power show of his party on the Bagh-e-Jinnah ground. During the public meeting on May 14, Kamal asked Khan to apologise to the citizens of Karachi for doing nothing for them during his three-and-a-half-year stint in power.