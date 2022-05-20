IHC registrar objects to Punjab governor’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday raised objections on the petition filed by Umar Sarfraz Cheema challenging his termination as governor Punjab province.
The registrar office said that this matter belong to the Punjab province thus did not fall in jurisdiction of the IHC.
The petition was not maintainable against the two respondents named in the said case, it added.
The petitioner had named Cabinet Division, President of Pakistan and Speaker Punjab Assembly as respondents in his case filed through senior lawyer Dr Baber Awan.
The former governor had prayed the court to set aside the notification regarding his termination and restore him on the slot.
He also prayed the court to issue orders against the people involved in issuance of this notification.
He said that the powers of President of Pakistan could not be curtailed in accordance of rules and in light of the decisions of Supreme Court.
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi arrived at Egyptian Naval Headquarters where he...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan Convenor Dr Khalid...
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi presented the report of its performance to NAB Chairman...
ISLAMABAD: A research study conducted by Pakistan-based media watchdog Freedom Network in cooperation with DW...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Khan on Thursday said the government was making all-out efforts to...
By News deskKARACHI: Reacting to measures taken by the government to save fast depleting foreign reserves, former...
Comments