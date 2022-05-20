JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman addressing a public rally in Karachi on May 19, 2022. Photo: Screenshot of a Twitter video

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that former prime minister Imran Khan has become a psychopath and because of his politics, Pakistan has become isolated in the world.

“The sanctity of the holy places in Saudi Arabia was deliberately violated by Jewish agents,” said Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a rally on Preedy Street near Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi to condemn the hooliganism at the Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) by the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters.

He said those who desecrated the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabvi would be pursued on every front, saying; “Agents of the Jews in Pakistan will be drowned into the sea.” He said he paid due respect to the courts but has the right to ask the courts respectfully why did they take suo motu notice of Imran Khan's speech at the rally, when the prime minister used his constitutional and legal powers, saying that if that's what the courts wanted to do, then should come and rule.

The JUI-F chief said, “The courts should decide in accordance with the law and the Constitution, and do not come under any pressure.” He further said, “If you have to take notice of the speeches of rallies, then what will happen if people from other political parties also come?”



Fazl said the person who made a decision against Nawaz Sharif was later appointed as the director FIA. “When Bashir Memon said that Imran Khan used to call him to register cases against the people, why didn't you take notice of it?” he asked the courts. He said the courts did not take notice of the cries for justice to ‘Afia Siddiqui’ but took notice of a speech at a rally. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the JUI-F demanded that the army should act as neutral and not interfere in the country’s politics. “Today when the army is within the neutral constitutional limits, certain circles are calling it animal,” he said, adding that the army was the guardian of the state, not of any government. “The people, the Constitution, and the democratic system are the watchdogs of the government.”

Rehman said former PM Imran Khan had an agenda to increase the dollar price up to Rs200, saying; “There could be no improvement in the country unless the confidence of the institutions is restored and the people are convinced that no effort is being made to bring Imran Khan back.”

The PDM chief assured the Pakistan Army that his party workers would always stand by it whenever needed for the national security and protection of the borders. He said a lobby in the country has been talking about recognising Israel. “After the JUI-F’s Thursday rally, no one will dare talk about recognising Israel in the country again.”

Rehman said the narrative of Imran Khan’s letter has ended, saying, “We have removed Imran Khan in a constitutional and legal way, as the parliament and public representatives have rejected the PTI-led government. Now he is trying to come back in an illegal way.”

The JUIF chief said: “Imran Khan says cassette has been recorded. I ask who recorded the cassette." Talking about Imran Khan’s assassination plot claims, Rehman said the JUI-F leaders have been targeted in assassinations and assassination attempts. “Imran Khan is talking about his security even after getting the security of over 300 police and Rangers personnel.” He said before coming into power, Imran Khan used to say that Kashmir should be divided into three parts and indeed Kashmir was divided into three parts. “One was given to Modi, one is given to Pakistan and one is Gilgit-Baltistan.”

The PDM chief said later Imran Khan said without the army, Pakistan would have been divided into three parts. “Where did this three-part formula come from?” he asked. The JUI-F supremo said there are two stages -- creating political and economic instability -- to divide the country. “The removal of Nawaz Sharif’s government created political instability in the country and Imran Khan was brought to destroy the country’s economy,” he added. Rehman said the JUI-F is the only religious political party that had to protect democracy and Islamic constitutional provisions and rites.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the country’s 70 years of struggle was shattered during Imran Khan’s four-year regime, and the mess could not be cleaned in four days what the PTI-led government had spread around. He asked all the parties to collaborate to drag the country out of this crisis within one year rather destabilizing the system. Rehman said the world was not trusting Imran Khan anymore to invest in the country.

Meanwhile, the JUI-F’s central secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, provincial leaders Maulana Rashid Soomro, leaders Qari Usman, Aslam Ghouri, and others also addressed the rally, while PPP’s central leader and former Senator Qayyum Soomro also announced joining the JUI-F during the rally.