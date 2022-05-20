WHO authorises China’s CanSinoBIO Covid-19 vaccine

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation on Thursday gave the green light to Chinese manufacturer CanSinoBIO’s Covid-19 vaccine -- the ninth jab to get the WHO seal of approval.

The WHO granted emergency use listing (EUL) authorisation to the single-shot Convidecia vaccine as China battles a resurgence of the virus triggered by the Omicron variant. It is the third Chinese-made vaccine to be approved by the UN’s health agency, after Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Convidecia was found to have 64 percent efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92 percent efficacy against severe Covid-19, the WHO said. "The vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against Covid-19 and ... the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh risks," the UN health agency said in a statement. The WHO’s vaccine experts recommended it for people aged 18 and above.

Convidecia may be used as a booster dose following a completed primary series using any other EUL Covid-19 vaccine, said the WHO. The jab has already been rolled out in several countries including China, Argentina, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico and Pakistan. By the end of 2021, more than 58 million people had already been vaccinated with the jab, including nearly 14 million in China, the WHO said.