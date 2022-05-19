PTI’s senior leadership calls on Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Before meeting PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the senior leadership of PTI called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Perviaz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi.
PTI Punjab Advisory Council Chairman Sibtain Khan, Dr Murad Raas, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and Syed Alamdar Abbas attended the meeting. The political situation in Punjab was discussed in detail in the meeting and future constitutional and legal options were reviewed. At present, the status of Hamza Shehbaz in the Chief Minister’s House is nothing but an occupant group. They demanded Hamza Shehbaz to vacate the Chief Minister’s Office immediately.
KHAR: A senior worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Nayag Road in Kamarsar...
ISLAMABAD: PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari visited the embassy of UAE in Pakistan on Wednesday. ...
OKARA: A young man was stabbed to death by a fanatic in village K-Plot Wednesday. A person belonging to Ahmadi faith...
LAHORE: Prolonged, unannounced power outages have multiplied the miseries of heat-stricken citizens across the...
PESHAWAR: To provide relief to low-income households, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed taking special affirmative measures for ensuring the legal...
Comments