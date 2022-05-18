Heatwave prevails in City

LAHORE:Heatwave continued to persist in the provincial metropolis here Tuesday while Met office asked people to take precautionary measures.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most areas while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that very hot weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad and Noorpur Thal where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 43.5°C and minimum was 27.4°C.