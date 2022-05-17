Appeal against Zardari’s acquittal: NAB seeks more time for arguments from IHC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday sought more time from Islamabad High Court (IHC) for arguments in its appeal against Asif Ali Zardari’s acquittal in four references filed 25 years ago. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked whether the NAB is not interested in pursuing these appeals. The NAB prosecutor said his department wants to follow the case. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till June 13.