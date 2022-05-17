First commercial flight leaves Yemen’s capital

SANAA: The first commercial flight in nearly six years took off from Yemen’s rebel-held capital on Monday, a major step forward in a peace process that has provided rare relief from conflict.
The Yemenia plane carrying 126 passengers, including hospital patients needing treatment abroad and their relatives, took off from Sanaa to the Jordanian capital Amman just after 0600 GMT. Before take-off, the plane with red-and-blue tail livery taxied through an honour guard of two fire trucks spraying jets of water.
TEHRAN: Iranian police have arrested academic and author Said Madani on charges of acting "against the security" of...
MUMBAI: An 81-year-old man in India was booked on Sunday for an alleged "digital rape" of a minor, The Hindustan Times...
SURABAYA, Indonesia: At least 14 people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when a bus carrying domestic...
PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron on Monday named Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as his new prime minister, the first...
ABU DHABI: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday led a high-level delegation to meet the United Arab Emirates’...
BAGHDAD: Another sandstorm that descended on Monday on climate-stressed Iraq sent at least 4,000 people to hospital...
Comments