First commercial flight leaves Yemen’s capital

SANAA: The first commercial flight in nearly six years took off from Yemen’s rebel-held capital on Monday, a major step forward in a peace process that has provided rare relief from conflict.

The Yemenia plane carrying 126 passengers, including hospital patients needing treatment abroad and their relatives, took off from Sanaa to the Jordanian capital Amman just after 0600 GMT. Before take-off, the plane with red-and-blue tail livery taxied through an honour guard of two fire trucks spraying jets of water.