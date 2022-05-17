Westbury National tennis championship enters second round

KARACHI: Asif Chandio, Amir Mumtaz, Ahsan Zawar, Saad, M Arshad, M Ali, and Mustafa Ali moved into the second round of men’s singles at the 19th Westbury National tennis championship at Modern Club on Monday.

In the first round, Asif thrashed Safi Raza 6-1, 6-1; Amir overpowered Salman Ahmed 2-6, 6-3, 10-8; Ahsan won against Omer Inam 6-7, 6-4, 12-10; Saad smashed Syed Daniyal 6-0, 6-1; Arshad overpowered Asaad Sheikh 4-6, 6-4, 10-8; Ali thrashed Faez Tahir 6-1, 6-0; and Mustafa beat Malik Hasnain 6-1, 6-1. Arshad Shahid got walkover against Umer Ijaz.

In the first round of 35 plus singles, SherBaz Malik beat Saad Mehmood 8-0 and M Asif beat Adeel Imtiaz 8-6. Taimoor Ansari smashed Daniya Halai 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of under-16 singles.

In the first round of under-14 singles, Samer Zaman thrashed Hazik Areejo 4-0, 4-0 and Faiz Ilyas smashed Nibras Malik 4-1, 4-0. In the first round of under-10 singles, Emre Ashraf overpowered Rohan Das 3-5, 4-1, 7-4. In the first round of under-8 singles, Maier Anas won against Adam Shamsi 7-10, 10-6, 10-8; Azan Imran defeated Ahmed Bari 10-3, 10-7; and M Shaheer got walkover against Kaviashri Sodha.

In the first round of men’s doubles category, the pair of Shamel Tajamul and Ali Mansoor beat the duo of Salman Ahmed and Amir Mumtaz 8-1. Shoaib and Sher defeated Ahsan and Asif 8-2; Eibad and Ali thrashed Razi and Saad 8-0; and Asif and Tahir got walkover against Asad and Salman.