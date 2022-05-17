Kabaddi players, coaches to appear before POA committee

ISLAMABAD: Seven kabaddi players who recently tested positive for banned/performance-enhancing drugs and four coaches who had been training them will appear before the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) probe committee on May 24.

The committee is headed by Ch Shafiq, a handball official. “Yes, seven players recently declared positive by WADA Laboratory and four coaches will appear before the committee on May 24,” a kabaddi official said. “The meeting is aimed at ascertaining what went wrong, where and when they used such substances,” the official added.