Kabaddi players, coaches to appear before POA committee

ISLAMABAD: Seven kabaddi players who recently tested positive for banned/performance-enhancing drugs and four coaches who had been training them will appear before the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) probe committee on May 24.
The committee is headed by Ch Shafiq, a handball official. “Yes, seven players recently declared positive by WADA Laboratory and four coaches will appear before the committee on May 24,” a kabaddi official said. “The meeting is aimed at ascertaining what went wrong, where and when they used such substances,” the official added.
PARIS: Novak Djokovic extended his record at the top of the ATP rankings to 370 weeks on Monday while Rafael Nadal...
KARACHI: Asif Chandio, Amir Mumtaz, Ahsan Zawar, Saad, M Arshad, M Ali, and Mustafa Ali moved into the second round of...
LONDON: The Premier League title, a place in next season’s Champions League and the battle for survival are all...
LAHORE: Former English fast bowler and Managing Director of Yorkshire Darren Gough has joined Lahore Qalandars’...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has finalised a 10-member squad for the five-a-side tournament scheduled to be...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool were assessing the fitness of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as they prepare...
Comments