Ferozabad SHO summoned for disobeying court order to lodge FIR

A district court on Monday summoned the station house officer (SHO) of the Ferozabad police station for allegedly disobeying its order for the registration of an FIR.

On May 5, Judge Khalid Hussain Shahani had directed the SHO to record the statement of a car showroom owner allegedly beaten up by a group of men and lodge an FIR if a cognisable offence was made out.

Syed Muhammad Irfan Raza Rizvi approached the court on Monday, seeking initiation of contempt-of- court proceedings against the cop for flouting its order. The judge directed the SHO to turn up on May 18, Wednesday, along with a compliance report without fail.

Rizvi had earlier filed an application with the court under Section 22-A 6 (i) and 22 B of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), requesting it to order the registration of a case against Hamza Tai, Arshad Tai and Ahmed Bodia.

In the application, he stated that the three men stormed his car showroom within the jurisdiction of the Ferozabad police station. They not only beat him up and kicked him out of the premises but also took away documents of vehicles and a hefty cash amounting to Rs3.4 million, he added. The applicant said the suspects also threatened him with dire consequences, and when he approached the Ferozabad SHO to have an FIR lodged against them, his request was declined.

Jokhio murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has delayed until May 23 the pronouncement of a verdict on the question of its jurisdiction to try two Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmakers and other suspects in the high-profile Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Twenty-six-year-old Jokhio, a local journalist, was found murdered at a farmhouse belonging to PPP MPA Jam Awais last year in November. Afzal Jokhio, the brother of the victim, had named Awais and his brother MNA Jam Abdul Karim, as well as their guards in the FIR for allegedly torturing his brother to death. Jokhio was murdered for stopping the lawmakers’ foreign guests from hunting an endangered species, houbara bustard.

After hearing arguments from defence and prosecution sides, the ATC-XV judge had set April 29 as the date for the announcement of the verdict.

The judge deferred the verdict on the request of National Human Rights Commission lawyer and civil rights campaigner Jibran Nasir, who stated that his client had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC), challenging the court’s order that the NHRC’s locus standi to become a party to the trial proceedings would be decided after deciding the jurisdiction of the ATC.

He requested the court to defer its verdict until the SHC passes its judgement on the NHRC plea. The judge, as a last chance, deferred the announcement of the judgement till May 23.