PU holds dialogue on Pak-Tajik ties

LAHORE:Punjab University on Monday arranged a special discussion on the completion of 30 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Ambassador of Tajikistan Ismatullah Nasiruddin was the chief guest on this occasion. PU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Saleem Mazhar, Brig (retd) Mansoor Saeed Sh from Centre for Global and Strategic Studies, Regional Integration Centre Director Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, Prof Dr Umbreen Javed, Dr M Shara Qazi, Prof Dr Mehboob Hussain, Prof Dr Amra Raza and Prof Dr M Sharif also attended the discussion. Prof Dr Ahmed Farhan Saeed, Prof Dr Shabbir Ahmed and Prof Dr Noman Ali Shah spoke online.

Tajik Ambassador Ismatullah said that Tajikistan and Pakistan were enjoying warm bilateral relations for several decades. He said that cooperation with Pakistan in the field of education, research and business was increasing. He invited Pakistani businessmen, academics and people to visit Tajikistan and explore all opportunities themselves which could contribute to strengthening regional cooperation. He said that in the future these relations would yield positive results which would be beneficial for both the countries.

The participants in the ceremony said that trade relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan were also important but they needed to be further enhanced. Later, the ambassador and others cut the cake to celebrate 30 years of bilateral relations.

resolve teachers’ issues: Punjab University Academic Group, a group of teachers, has demanded the governor/chancellor of the university and the Punjab government to award Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) to the university teachers and employees from grade 1 to 22 from June 2021.

It also demanded previous practice of backdated appointments be restored. According to a press release, a general body meeting of the Punjab University Academic Group was held here on Monday which urged the PU administration to take immediate and lasting steps to address the problems of teachers, ensure timely meetings of selection boards, syndicates and other constitutional and legal committees and ensure normalcy in the university. The teachers demanded the administration not to allow any interruption in the activities of university.

The meeting also expressed concerns over the PU Academic Staff Association (PUASA) protest call and demanded its withdrawal urging ASA to try to resolve the issue amicably and with mutual understanding.