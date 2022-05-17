People urged to avoid direct sunlight to evade heatstroke

LAHORE:The medical experts have informed that incidence of heatstroke is increasing due to global warming and growing pollution.

Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor, Associate Prof of Medicine and Dr M Maqsood, Assistant Prof, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) in an awareness message on Monday said that when going outside in the current heat wave, wear sunglasses to protect from the sun and wash your face with cold water 5 to 6 times a day and put water on your eyes. Pedestrians must use head covering or umbrella. They added that people suffering from heatstroke might faint or have seizures after their body temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius. They advised the masses to keep water with them and wear light coloured clothes when going out of the house. Do not let children go out especially in the hot sun, they added. “As the temperature rises, the body's internal systems are affected especially people who have been suffering from a disease for a long time are more prone to heatstroke. People with heatstroke have a sudden drop in blood pressure, which can lead to weakness,” they said.

They informed that causes of heatstroke include hot and dry weather, strenuous exercise without drinking water in extreme heat etc. They maintained that special care should be given to elderly people who are suffering from heart disease. The medical experts urged the public to avoid rotten fruits and vegetables and do not use food that has been lying in the fridge for a long time, as it can also cause germs and make you sick. “Summer ailments include fever, headache, fever, loss of appetite, food poisoning, seizures, anxiety, dysentery, cholera and jaundice”.