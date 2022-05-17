Woman killed in Mohmand landslide

GHALLANAI: A woman was killed and two men sustained injuries in a landslide in Serai Miangan in Ambar tehsil on Monday.
The local residents said that Ziarat Khan, Rahidullah and a woman were going to start their solar-run tube-well when all of a sudden a mass of earth fell on them.As a result, the three were buried under the heavy mass of earth.
Soon after the incident, the local residents rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of the woman and rescued the two men in injured condition. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Ghallanai, from where they were referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of their precarious condition.
