PTI senator sees rise in inflation

MANSEHRA: Former federal minister for railways Senator Azam Khan Swati has said that the federal government had failed to bring the inflation down as the dollar touched the highest price in the country’s history.

“The current situation where the federal government seems to have totally failed to control inflation and international lending institutions are unwilling to extend loans, we see Sri Lanka-like economic mess in our country too,” he said while addressing a presser here on Monday.

Flanked by Member Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, former MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan and PTI general secretary Taimur Saleem Swati, he said the corruption was the biggest hurdle to the country’s development and those who plundered the country’s wealth bailed out by courts.

“If we want to put our country on the way to prosperity and retrieve it out of current economic and political turmoil, we have to take to justice those involved in the corruption,” Swati said.He alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan’s life was under threat and claimed that the nation was ready to come out for his protection.

“We should not wait for the ex-PM’s call and hold rallies and public gatherings everywhere in our respective areas to mobilise people against this corrupt government,” Swati said.He said the Election Commission of Pakistan needed an overhaul to come up to people’s expectations.

“Our nuclear programme is an integral part of our security and this nation will prefer to die but never compromise on its deterrence,” Swati said.He said that his party would never allow what he called the “selected” government’s ministers to put plates with their names on his party’s schemes.