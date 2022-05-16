Woman killed as rivals trade fire in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A woman was killed and three others sustained injuries when two rival groups exchanged fire over a petty issue in Chamhari area here on Sunday.

According to the police, the women were filling utensils from a spring at their respective turns but one of them attempted to fill her pot without her turn, which led to a verbal clash among them.

The men from both sides jumped into conflict after rushing to the spot and exchanged fire, which left Zareen Taj, Nasima Bibi, Mehr Nagar and Mohammad Sharafat wounded. The locals rushed them to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Zareen Taj dead. The rest of the injured were referred to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. The body was handed over to the family after doctors carried out the medico legal formalities. After lodging the first information report, the local police conducted raids to arrest the accused Daud Khan and his sons Bilal Khan, Waqas Khan and Hazrat Khan.