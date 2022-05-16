Emergency relief measures taken in Dera Bugti against cholera pandemic: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the emergency relief measures were being taken for the residents of Pir Koh, and Dera Bugti, who were unfortunately facing the cholera outbreak.

While using his Twitter handle, the prime minister also reiterated the federal government’s support and assistance to Balochistan. On Saturday, the PM had taken a notice of the cholera outbreak in Pir Koh, and Dera Bugti, and issued directives to the relevant federal and provincial authorities to take emergency measures to control the outspread. Following the directions, the federal and provincial authorities are being taken emergency relief initiatives for the residents of Dera Bugti.

Shehbaz on Twitter said the situation is being monitored very closely and the federal government would extend all supports and assistance to the people of Balochistan during their tough time. The PM had also directed the concerned authorities to provide food items, clean drinking water and other assistance to the victims of Pir Koh, and directed that the provision of medicines and clean drinking water should also be provided.