Nawaz, Maryam ‘dragging Showbaz’ on streets: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan said on Sunday that "imported Showbaz" could not drag his rivals on the streets but Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have not only dragged him on the streets in Pakistan but also on London streets. In a tweet he said that "Showbaz" has so much been dragged on streets that his speed has gone and the rest will be destroyed not in months but in days.
