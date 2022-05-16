Precaution, vaccination amust against hepatitis: experts

LAHORE:Experts at a seminar were of the view that hepatitis was a silent killer which caused various fatal liver complications, stressing the need for precautions and vaccination against the disease. They said hepatitis B and C was a silent killer, adding vaccination against the disease is necessary.

“There are five types of hepatitis. Black jaundice contains hepatitis B and C while hepatitis A and C is called yellow jaundice,” the experts said at the seminar on world Hepatitis Day organised by Hilton Pharma, Nishtar Medical University Multan and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS).

The experts, including Head of Department Nishtar Medical College Multan, Prof Dr Asif Gul, Yasir Abbas, Assistant Prof Nishtar Medical College Multan, Assistant Professor Dr Rizwan Hameed, Nishtar Medical College Multan, Senior Registrar, Nishtar Medical University Multan, Dr Mohiuddin and Dr Asif Gull, said, “There are five different types of hepatitis and jaundice. Contaminated blood and physical contact are main reasons for the disease. This disease leads to various fatal liver complications such as liver failure, liver cancer and others. Black jaundice is a silent killer.

When a patient is diagnosed with the disease, the above mentioned complications already appeared in the patient. It is important to take precautions to avoid jaundice and its damages.”

All family members should be screened for hepatitis. Hepatitis A and E spreads due to contaminated water and food. This disease could be avoided through implementation of principles of hygiene and vaccinations,” the health experts said.

Nishtar Hospital Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatitis Clinic has a free facility for diagnosis, vaccination and treatment of jaundice. Dr Yasir Abbas Zaidi said, “General symptoms of jaundice do not appear. When the symptoms appear, they already affected a liver to a great extent. So, timely and early diagnosis and action is necessary. Treatment can prevent this contagious disease. People are urged to have screening for hepatitis.”

Dr Rizwan Hameed said, “Hepatitis E is a special type of jaundice which is more prevalent in pregnant women than in the general population. It carries a risk of liver failure. It is very important for women to pay special attention to hygiene and use clean water. A vaccine is available against the disease.”

Dr Farooq Mohiuddin said hepatitis A and B spreads due to use of dirty water and food. Attention to cleanliness is necessary to avoid the disease.”