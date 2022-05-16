CM visits hospital in Gujrat

LALAMUSA:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said every effort is being made to provide best treatment to the common man in hospitals.

The CM said this visited while visiting Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital Gujrat on Sunday. He inspected various wards and inquired from the patients about the provision of medical facilities and medicines. The CM also visited the surgical ward. He sat on a bench in the ward and instructed the administration for treating the patients. He visited neurosurgery ward and Rasheeda Shafi Trauma Centre. He visited the patients one by one and inquired about their health. He checked injections in the emergency pharmacy.

Hamza directed for making an MRI machine and other necessary machinery functional in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital immediately.

The CM on the occasion said Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology would also be made fully functional. He said every effort is being made to provide best treatment to the common man in hospitals. Free and best treatment is the right of every citizen. Hospitals should provide quality treatment to the common man, he said and directed for ensuring free supply of medicines to the patients.

The CM after seeing cracks in the walls of a ward directed the health secretary to contact C&W for immediate repair. Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira, MNA and president PMLN Gujranwala Division Chaudhry Abid Raza Kotla, health secretary, Commissioner Gujranwala and officials concerned were present.