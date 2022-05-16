Ukraine folk rappers boost war morale with Eurovision triumph

Turin, Italy: Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday with an infectious hip-hop folk melody, boosting spirits in the embattled nation fighting off a Russian invasion that has killed thousands and displaced millions of people.
Riding a huge wave of public support, Kalush Orchestra beat 24 competitors in the finale of the world’s biggest live music event with "Stefania", a rap lullaby combining Ukrainian folk and modern hip-hop rhythms.
Tehran: Iran is considering the possibility of exporting gas to Europe, an oil ministry official said on Sunday...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian died on Sunday from wounds inflicted by Israeli forces two days ago in the flashpoint...
Harare: Zimbabwe denied on Sunday that it harboured "most wanted" Rwandan genocide-accused fugitive Protais Mpiranya,...
Algiers: An Algerian military officer and close ally of the former army chief has been sentenced to death over charges...
Sydney: Australia’s conservative prime minister sounded the gun on the last lap of a bitterly-fought election...
Drought is threatening the Iraqi tradition of growing amber rice, the aromatic basis of rich lamb and other dishes,...
