Monday May 16, 2022
World

Ukraine folk rappers boost war morale with Eurovision triumph

By AFP
May 16, 2022

Turin, Italy: Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday with an infectious hip-hop folk melody, boosting spirits in the embattled nation fighting off a Russian invasion that has killed thousands and displaced millions of people.

Riding a huge wave of public support, Kalush Orchestra beat 24 competitors in the finale of the world’s biggest live music event with "Stefania", a rap lullaby combining Ukrainian folk and modern hip-hop rhythms.

