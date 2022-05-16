Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said former 'selected' premier Imran Khan wanted every national institution to serve and support him like his Tiger Force.



Addressing a public meeting at the old terminal of Karachi airport, he said Imran Khan did not want that the national security institutions, including army and ISI, should remain non-controversial as he (the former PM) wanted that these institutions should assume the role of the Tiger Force and provide him their support. He said that former PM had started attacking the national institutions and judiciary as he had not been rescued by them in the near past. The former PM had no basis to wage any protest movement in the country as his rule had caused an irreversible damage to the national economy.

He said the 'selected' ruler of the past wanted that early elections should be held to pave the way for his selection again. However, he made it clear that electoral reforms would be adopted first as per the public demand before holding the next general elections as carrying out the reform process doesn’t mean that polls are being avoided.

The PPP chairman and foreign minister stated this on Sunday night while at the public meeting organised to welcome Bilawal in Karachi after successful culmination of his struggle against former prime minister Imran Khan. He said former PM had claimed that a conspiracy had been hatched against his government at the White House but the reality was that the plot against the regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had not been initiated from outside of the country. It was hatched at the Bilawal House. The PPP chairman said the constitutional and democratic method of no-confidence motion had been used to get rid of Imran Khan’s regime for ensuring real change in the country.

The PPP chairman said that Imran Khan’s regime in the past three-and-a-half-years had caused an unprecedented harm to the country as the former PM had attacked the Constitution to avoid the no-confidence motion. He said that former PM did not believe in rule of law as he (Imran Khan) wanted to transform the entire country into his Tiger Force. He said former PM and his cronies had to become answerable for their act to undermine the Constitution before the ouster of the PTI’s government.

The PPP chairman said the former PM should seek a public apology at the sorrowful incident in Madina. He said that Imran Khan would have to pay the price for his uncalled-for remarks against the institutions of national security. He said that former PM had endangered the national security by terming the patriotic leadership Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq. He said Imran Khan had become the first ruler in the country who had suggested that an atomic bomb should be dropped on the country after ouster of his government.

The PPP chairman said the PTI government emptied the national exchequer due to its illegal acts. He said the present regime had to take certain harsh decisions to undo the acts of the past regime to harm the economy for the long-term relief of the masses. He said that Imran Khan’s regime had also harmed Pakistan’s international relations and foreign policy. He said that foreign policy of the PTI government stood for seeking aid from the international community as the foreign policy of the new government was based on the principle that Pakistan needed trade with other countries and not aid from any foreign power.

Bilawal said that Pakistan would establish its relations with the international community, including China, on an equal basis. The FM maintained that China could play an important role in the development of Pakistan. He said the federal government should support all the provinces without any discrimination to overcome the situation of serious water crisis in the country. He demanded that all the provinces should face the water shortage on a fair basis as per the Water Accord of 1991.