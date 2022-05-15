Sharif family mills to supply sugar at Rs70 per kg: Hamza

LAHORE : Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz held talks with sugar mills representatives and announced that sugar mills of Sharif family will provide sugar in the open market at Rs70 per kg.
The CM met a delegation of Sugar Mills Association here on Saturday and urged all sugar mills to sell sugar at Rs70 per kg. Sugar Mills Association has been given 24 hours to make a final decision meanwhile all the sugar mills owned by Sharif family were directed to provide sugar at Rs70 per kg in the market. The supply of cheap sugar to people should be ensured, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said and warned that no negligence will be tolerated on the part of the administration in implementing the official price of essential commodities.
LAHORE: Young Nurses Association , Lahore General Hospital chapter, President Khalida Tabassum has said that the...
LAHORE : Farmers have strongly criticised the move of the Federal Board of Revenue whereby only those farmers can get...
LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency has stationed water tankers in various city localities in view of the current...
LAHORE : Net Zero Pakistan Coalition hosted a daylong workshop on greenhouse gas accounting to build capacity for...
LAHORE : Every year May 15 is observed as the International Day of Families. There are happy families and there are...
LAHORE : THAAP has arranged a session with Director Punjab Archives Lahore, Prof Dr Kanwal Khalid, in which she...
Comments