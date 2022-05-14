Pakistan, Kazakh trade ties to help boost economy’

Islamabad : Former president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan hosted a reception here, in honour of Kazakhstan trade delegation.

The reception was specially attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin. Besides it was attended by the President of Islamabad Chambers of Commerce Shakeel Munir and President of Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce Nadeem Rauf.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas welcomed the distinguished guests on their arrival at the reception.

During the meeting, issues relating to increase trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan were discussed at length.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin underlined the need of enhancing the existing bilateral trade ties between both the countries.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Sardar Group of Companies Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that Pakistan is drifting towards the Central Asian countries to seek avenues of trade and with the exchange of traders delegations the business activities will boost definitely.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin said the country is blessed with natural resources and Pakistan can take advantage by importing oil, gas and uranium.