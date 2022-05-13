IHC to hear Maryam, Safdar appeals on June 2

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear appeals filed by Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retired) Safdar against Avenfield Property Reference verdict on June 2 and decide the case in three weeks.
The counsel of Maryam Nawaz pleaded that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should be given relief to return and appear before the court. The NAB prosecutor objected and said this matter was not currently before this court.
A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the appeals. Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar appeared before the court along with their lawyers Irfan Qadir and Amjad Pervaiz Advocate while Usman Rashid Cheema and Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi from NAB were present in the court.
Defence lawyer Irfan Qadir said the court had put some questions before the NAB which could not be answered. The two new prosecutors were given time for preparation, but today they could not attend the proceedings, he said.
He contended that the arguments had almost been completed and prayed the court not to further delay the case. This was a case of no evidence, he said adding he would file a miscellaneous appeal.
