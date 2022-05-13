UHS board approves clinical research course

LAHORE:The 177th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here Thursday with UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair.

The board gave concept approval to start a six to nine months certificate in clinical research course for the health professionals interested in clinical research particularly randomized trials with the aim to improve their capacity to understand various rules and the governing frameworks that will ultimately help them to contribute towards scientific innovations. This shall be the first course of its kind to be launched in the country. The certificate course will enroll medical faculty, laboratory scientists, technologists, clinical research associates, finance professionals and health programmers.

The board considered the thesis reports of Dr Roomana Hashim MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Javeria Noor MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Anjum Iqbal MPhil (Chemical Pathology), Khaizran Siddique MPhil (Medical Laboratory Sciences-Microbiology), Dr Huma MPhil (Pharmacology), Dr Seher Naeem MPhil (Physiology), Dr Uzma Awan MHPE, Dr Saba Nosheen MHPE, Dr Khadija Khalid MHPE, Dr Sharafat Hussain MD (Cardiology), Dr Marium Iftikhar M.S (General Surgery), Dr Zaeema Nasreen Akhtar MS (Obs. & Gynae.), Dr Khadija Tul Kubra MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Sulochana Dahal MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Abdul Basit MS (Ophthalmology), Dr Muhammad Uzair MS (Orthopaedics) and Dr Jiya ul Haque MS (Urology). The synopses of 66 students were also considered for registration in various postgraduate courses.