Sunday May 08, 2022
Top Story

Another U-turn by Imran, this time over name

Imran said he liked to be called Imran Niazi by the “dacoits”

By Rana Ghulam Qadar
May 08, 2022
Imran Khan. Photo: Twitter/PTI
ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan has taken another U-turn which is a clear contradiction. 

The former prime minister said Friday he liked to be called Imran Niazi by the “dacoits”. He uttered these words while addressing a public meeting in Mianwali.

On August 20, 2018, two days after his election as the prime minister, the Cabinet Division issued a notification saying the PM had directed that his name should be written in all the official communications as Imran Khan, not his full name Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi. 

The office memorandum was issued with the signature of Cabinet Division Secretary Fazal Abbas Maikan. 

The copy of this memorandum was sent for information to the secretaries of ministries and divisions, additional secretaries, provincial chief secretaries and the Principal Information Officer, PID.

