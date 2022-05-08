Chinese web users get creative to dodge Covid censorship

Beijing: From quoting the national anthem to referencing Hollywood blockbusters and George Orwell’s dystopian novel "1984", Chinese web users are using creative methods to dodge censorship and voice discontent over Covid measures.

China maintains a tight grip over the internet, with legions of censors scrubbing out posts that cast the Communist Party’s policies in a negative light.

The censorship machine is now in overdrive to defend Beijing’s stringent zero-Covid policy as the business hub of Shanghai endures weeks of lockdown to tackle an outbreak.