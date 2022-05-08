Dua Zehra’s father moves SHC for cancellation of her marriage

The kidnapping and marriage case of Dua Zehra, a girl whose mysterious disappearance from Shah Faisal Colony a few weeks ago remained a mystery for several days until she appeared in a video and claimed that she had left her house of her own free will to marry someone in Punjab, took a new turn on Saturday as her father filed a petition with the Sindh High Court (SHC) for the custody of Dua and cancellation of her marriage under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.

The petitioner, Syed Mehdi Ali Kazmi, submitted in the plea that his daughter was a minor according to the law and could not marry. He added that Dua went missing after leaving their house on April 16 and a case was registered at the Shah Faisal police station over kidnapping and trafficking charges.

He submitted that the police failed to file a charge sheet in the case with regard to the kidnapping of his daughter before the concerned magistrate despite knowing the fact that Dua was a minor and had been with a man, Zaheer Ahmed, resident of Lahore.

He submitted that during her confinement at Ahmed’s house, Dua claimed that she had tied the knot with the man but she seemed to be afraid and under pressure in her talk.

The father claimed that Dua was underage for marriage as she was 14 years old. He added that the girl belonged to the Shia sect and her marriage without a Wali and under the law of Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act was void.

He submitted that the law of the land did not permit marriage of minors, due to which those accused of kidnapped her, Nikhah Khawan, and witnesses may be prosecuted under the Shariah and penal laws.

The petitioner submitted that it would ensure welfare of the minor if the court secured her presence and issued an order to return her to the parents from respondent Ahmed.

The high court was requested to direct the police to inform the court about her whereabouts, recover the girl and set her free from illegal detention by her alleged spouse.

He also requested the high court to direct the police to ensure her production before the court and declare her alleged marriage with Ahmed as unlawful and void ab initio.