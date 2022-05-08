Rana Sanaullah addressing media in Lahore on May 7, 2022. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf people on Saturday that if they tried to create unrest or chaos during their long march, he would not allow them to step out of their homes.



Talking to the media outside the Lahore district and sessions court, he criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan for inciting and misleading the public against the current government. Referring to a statement of Imran Khan, he said, “If he does not shun such attitude and keeps inciting his supporters to disrespect members of other parties, he will have to face the same fate too."

“You won't be able to escape it,” warned Rana Sanaullah. He added that if Imran Khan did not mend his ways, the PMLN would also direct its workers to catch the PTI activists creating unrest and beat them up. "They will become [peaceful] human beings after a few thrashings.” He said that the PTI would have to give an assurance to the government that the march would be peaceful, political and democratic.

Responding to a question about Sheikh Rashid’s statement that the PTI’s upcoming long march might turn "bloody", Rana Sana said: “He (Sheikh Rashid) should take back his words; otherwise, he will not be allowed to step out of his home.”



The interior minister said it was Sheikh Rashid who used to say that jail was like his ‘susraal’ [in-laws house]. “If it is so, why you [Sheikh Rashid] applied for pre-arrest bail? Why are you scared of going to your susraal?” asked Rana Sanaullah.

The interior minister said that former premier was defending Farah Khan continuously, who is a friend of Bushra Bibi. He alleged that Imran's amnesty scheme was "introduced for Farah because she greatly benefited from it".

Responding to a question about PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s accident, he said the person involved in the accident had been arrested and he had no connection with the PMLN.

Meanwhile, reacting to Sanaullah’s comments, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said that the situation in the country was getting worrisome and every day will be crucial till May 31. “In order to save the country, we want the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the date for the election,” he said. He reiterated that he doesn’t belong to the PTI and he only supports Imran Khan. “If you want to arrest us, you can do it right now as we are people with big hearts who will forgive you when we will come back into power,” he stated.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the true face of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has been exposed. Rashid in a statement said that the incumbent government is registering fake cases, however, no matter how many cases are filed against him, he will not seek revenge when they are back in power.