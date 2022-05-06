Masjid-e-Nabavi incident saddened people: Rana Sana

FAISALABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the people are deeply saddened by the incident that took place in Masjid Nabawi (SAW) and asked the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to condemn the incident. He was talking to the media at his political office after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

Rana Sanaullah further said that Pakistan was facing a difficult situation at the moment, an incompetent gang destroyed the country’s economy, and a person who committed sedition remained in control of the country. “May Allah Almighty give us courage so that we can improve the economy.”

He added that precious four years of the country, in addition to abandoning game-changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects, multiplied the problems. He said now Imran Khan and his lackeys were trying to detract the masses in order to divert their attention from the skyrocketing inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and corruption. He said the PTI also played havoc with the economy through most unstable and everyday changing tax policies. These measures plunged the country into the quagmire of inflation, he added.

He said the burden of foreign loans had become unbearable only because of the ill-conceived policies of the PTI, adding that the PTI was removed as it had lost its majority in parliament. He said that Nawaz Sharif had served the masses and constructed the landmark motorway. He also made Pakistan invincible through the nuclear tests while, on the other hand, the PTI neither conceived nor materialised any major project for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the country.

Rana Sanaullah said that the government has not registered any case against Imran Khan but he would like to take action if anyone’s religious sentiments are offended. “Hundreds of petitions have been lodged at the police stations on which action is being taken.” He said that fatwas were issued against them and Ahsan Iqbal was shot and injured.

The home minister said that Rashid Shafiq took people from Pakistan, people also came from the UK, and Sahibzada Jahangir has been protesting outside Nawaz Sharif’s house. He added that Farah Khan should come to Pakistan and face the charges against her. “I guarantee she will not be arrested until the allegations are proven.”