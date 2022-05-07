Three robbers held; weapons recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested three robbers who escaped after firing on police during a raid in Dhok Ramzanian area of PS Tarnol, a police spokesman said.

He said that, Tarnol police team got information that the robbers involved in case FIR No. 517/22 who escaped after firing on a raiding police party were coming from Dhok Chhoi, Sarae Kharbooza to Sarae madhu sangjani toll plaza.

On this information, a police team headed by SHO Tarnol Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar with other officials erected a picket at Sarae Madhu and started checking.

During the checking, the police party stopped three suspected persons riding on two motorbikes after taking all safety measures. During searching the suspected persons, a police party recovered one kalashnikov, two pistols with ammunition from their possession.

The accused were later identified as Abdul Razzaq s/o Nasir, Zohaib s/o Iqbal Khan and Sikandar Badshash residents of Tarnol who were involved in firing at a police party on 30 April, 2022 during a raid.

The accused have confessed dozens of street crimes in Tarnol areas and sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade in 18 cases.

IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran have appreciated the police performance. SSP Operations said that Islamabad Police is taking all out efforts to curb the crime from the city and to secure the life and property of the citizens. He further directed all the zonal SPs to intensify the security in their relevant areas.